Celanese (NYSE:CE) Hits New 1-Year High at $138.71

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $138.71 and last traded at $138.51, with a volume of 4046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celanese from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Celanese from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Celanese alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $87,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,184.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 35.4% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.