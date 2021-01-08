CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CVM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 11,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,781. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.55.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

In other news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $127,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,664.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CEL-SCI by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,682,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 1,395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 530,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 494,789 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 302,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,514 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CEL-SCI by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 135,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

