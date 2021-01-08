CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CECE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 5,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,594.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 43.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.