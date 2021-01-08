Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Cap of $19,467.12

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 43.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Ccore has a market cap of $19,467.12 and approximately $29.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Ccore has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00022594 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00103108 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.89 or 0.00421601 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00219334 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00048487 BTC.

Ccore launched on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 tokens. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

Ccore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

