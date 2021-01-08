CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Get CBTX alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CBTX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ CBTX opened at $26.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $669.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.03.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that CBTX will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in CBTX by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in CBTX by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBTX (CBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.