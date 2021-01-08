Castellum AB (publ)’s (CWQXF) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Castellum AB (publ) stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

