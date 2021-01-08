Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 3rd quarter worth $1,484,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 32,227 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Carter’s by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 222,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,916,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Carter’s by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,769,000.

CRI opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.69. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total transaction of $58,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $168,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,826,013 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

