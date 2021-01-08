Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised Cars.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cars.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Shares of Cars.com stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at about $747,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter worth about $1,685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 27.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 162.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,009,000 after buying an additional 35,604 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

