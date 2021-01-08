Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 49,218 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $5,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 858,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 270,492 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 304,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 29,972 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 239,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 234,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

SPMD traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $42.00. 70,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $42.48.

