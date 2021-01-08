Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,601,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,569,000 after acquiring an additional 64,515 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 21,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 119.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 76,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $43.81. The stock had a trading volume of 63,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $43.48.

