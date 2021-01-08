Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $47.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $47,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,858,000 after buying an additional 456,448 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after buying an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,747 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MTUM traded up $4.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.23. The company had a trading volume of 788,852 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.40.

