Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.00. 1,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,212. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $171.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.47.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

