Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,671,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000.

IVV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.98. 172,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,618. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.17 and a 200-day moving average of $343.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $381.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

