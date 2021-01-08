Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,224,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.48.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 40,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 468,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 131,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

