Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.87.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

