CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of PRTS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,479. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average is $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $676.73 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.74.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 123.97% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $117.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CEO Lev Peker sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $7,165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,404,850.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mehran Nia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,764 shares in the company, valued at $583,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,516,404 shares of company stock worth $21,546,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CarParts.com by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $591,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

