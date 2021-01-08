Carnival Co. &’s (CUK) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,671. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.08 and a 1 year high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,294.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,038,000 after buying an additional 4,781,494 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,099,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 180.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 152,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.