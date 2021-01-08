CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $81.65

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.59, with a volume of 9147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on CareDx from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CareDx from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CareDx from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on CareDx from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 427,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,872,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $568,767.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,803,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,160,606. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 306.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 20.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

