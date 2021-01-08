Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSII. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.38.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 215,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,690. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -69.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $60.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.27 million. Analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.