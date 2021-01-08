Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Trading 8.9% Higher

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) shares traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.45 and last traded at $18.36. 934,696 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 771,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a market cap of $648.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 171,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 111,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,099,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

