Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Trading Up 7%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 220,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 134,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP)
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.