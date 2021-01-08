Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Trading Up 7%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) rose 7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 220,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 134,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Capital Product Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

