Capital One Financial Weighs in on Agree Realty Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.23 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

NYSE ADC opened at $64.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,235 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer bought 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 249.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

