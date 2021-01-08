Capital One Financial Comments on Agree Realty Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Agree Realty in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

ADC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

NYSE ADC opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.52%.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after acquiring an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,974,000 after purchasing an additional 533,560 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,823,000 after purchasing an additional 351,920 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5,953.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 319,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,347,000 after purchasing an additional 314,444 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after purchasing an additional 302,819 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

