Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Robert M. Alexander Sells 30,645 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $110.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $111.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,573 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,215,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,365,000 after purchasing an additional 127,830 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

