Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAJ. BidaskClub downgraded Canon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Canon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Canon stock opened at $19.00 on Monday. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canon will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Canon by 2.4% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Canon by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Canon in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Canon by 592.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

