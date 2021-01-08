Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

CNQ stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.39, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $64,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 212.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

