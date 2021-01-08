Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$770,557.50 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.25, for a total transaction of C$770,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,617,853.08.

William Robert Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, William Robert Peterson sold 22,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.19, for a total transaction of C$679,360.50.

On Monday, November 23rd, William Robert Peterson purchased 20,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$458,000.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) stock traded up C$0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.43. 6,906,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,400,119. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.19. The firm has a market cap of C$40.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.69.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.32 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 0.9300001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -332.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNQ. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$30.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.