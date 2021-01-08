Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.11.

CNI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.73. 799,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.45. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $65.13 and a 52-week high of $113.92.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

