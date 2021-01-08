Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)

TMAC Resources (OTCMKTS:TMMFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:TMMFF opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. TMAC Resources has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

TMAC Resources Company Profile

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

