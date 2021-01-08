Canaccord Genuity Raises First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$29.00

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FM. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.47.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.11. 1,927,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,395. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.00 billion and a PE ratio of -59.14. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,462.09. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total value of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares in the company, valued at C$451,020.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

