Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canaan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAN opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Canaan has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 4.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth $84,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 26.9% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canaan by 93.8% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 412,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 199,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the third quarter worth $1,122,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

