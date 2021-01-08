Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$72.00

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

CGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) increased their price target on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Laurentian increased their price target on Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Shares of CGY opened at C$65.32 on Wednesday. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$31.29 and a 1 year high of C$71.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$62.25. The stock has a market cap of C$637.52 million and a PE ratio of 29.29.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) (TSE:CGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calian Group Ltd. will post 3.4805232 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Calian Group Ltd. (CGY.TO) Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

