Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CVGW. Lake Street Capital cut Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. National Securities initiated coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

CVGW stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.40. 1,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.46. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $85.47.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $234.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Calavo Growers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

