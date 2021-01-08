Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.81

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 1225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt cut Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.