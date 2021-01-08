Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE COG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 130,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,393. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,536,540 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $335,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780,646 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,372,000. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,865,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,926 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after buying an additional 962,381 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

