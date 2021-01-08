Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.
Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 310,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $49.10.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 306,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.