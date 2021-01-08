Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 310,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after buying an additional 306,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after buying an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after buying an additional 134,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 422.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 99,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

