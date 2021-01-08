Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Gap Up to $13.07

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.07, but opened at $15.19. Cabaletta Bio shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CABA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright started coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $347.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 355.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 108.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 22,765 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 13.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 100.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 458.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:CABA)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

