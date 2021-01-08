Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabaletta Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday.

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.67. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabaletta Bio news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. 5Am sold 298,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $4,395,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter worth about $311,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

