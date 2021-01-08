C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.89.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 77.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 1,809.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9,518 shares during the period.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.