C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.89.
AI stock opened at $133.58 on Monday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $90.03 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38.
About C3.ai
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
