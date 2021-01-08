C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AI. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.
NYSE:AI opened at $133.58 on Monday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
