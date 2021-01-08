C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI) in a report issued on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AI. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.89.

NYSE:AI opened at $133.58 on Monday. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $90.03 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in C3.ai by 14.8% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the third quarter worth $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 938.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 98,378 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 32.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

