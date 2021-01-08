BUZZCoin (BUZZ) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, BUZZCoin has traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BUZZCoin has a total market capitalization of $766,657.81 and $84.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BUZZCoin Coin Profile

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BUZZCoin is www.buzzcoin.info

Buying and Selling BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BUZZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

