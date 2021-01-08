Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $267.66

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $267.66 and last traded at $266.66, with a volume of 21633 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.95.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,061,685.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Fred Hand sold 12,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.03, for a total transaction of $2,736,073.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,032,376.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,465 shares of company stock worth $8,181,724. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

