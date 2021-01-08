Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

Get Bunzl alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BZLFY. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bunzl from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bunzl from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of BZLFY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.40. 9,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,070. Bunzl has a 12 month low of $14.54 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6796 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It offers non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bunzl (BZLFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.