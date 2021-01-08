Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s share price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $32.95. Approximately 99,337 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 76,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $647.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.70 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 5.58%. Analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 326.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 97,534 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 366,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 72,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

