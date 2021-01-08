Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.91

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.91 and last traded at $55.91, with a volume of 2722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.32.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.80.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Bruker by 159.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $651,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

