Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,950 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 3rd, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $600.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.62 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

