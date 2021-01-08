Bruce C. Cozadd Sells 7,950 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,287,979.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,767,379.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bruce C. Cozadd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 3rd, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 250 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total transaction of $140,580.00.
Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $162.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.78.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 569 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
