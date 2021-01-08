Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $47.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $61.32 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,002,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,238,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

