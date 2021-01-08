Brokers Set Expectations for TCF Financial Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for TCF Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $495.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.83 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 8.38%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of TCF stock opened at $42.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial by 511.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TCF Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

