Brokers Set Expectations for DraftKings Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for DraftKings in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Kim expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

DraftKings stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

