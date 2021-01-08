Brokers Set Expectations for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a report released on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.89.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.87 million, a PE ratio of -65.07 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

